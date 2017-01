தமிழகத்தில் 300க்கும் மேற்பட்ட இடங்களில் விடிய விடிய போராட்டம்

PEOPLE FOR THE ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS (PETA) Registered Office Address: 14, Doctor Lane, Classic House, Goal Market, New Delhi 110001. E-Mail: monishr@petaindia.org PeTA Directors in India Details: 1) HIREN NARESH KARA: Pallonji Mansion 43 Cuffe Parade, Colaba Mumbai 400005. 2) PRAMODA CHITRABHANU SHAH: E - 1, Queens View, 28/30 Walkeshwar Road Mumbai 400006. ARREST PeTA DIRECTORS IN INDIA. THEY ARE TERRORISTS. >>>> ACTION PLAN <<<< - 1) BAN PeTA in India forever. PeTA is Anti-Indian and Anti-National. - 2) Supreme Court of India must reject ALL cases filed by PeTA in India. - 3) Jail PeTA directors and officers in India. Setup an Enquiry Committee. - 4) WE WANT JALLIKATTU. WE WANT JALLIKATTU. WE LOVE BULLS. - 5) RE the Dog Breeding Unit (DBU) run by the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department in Chennai. - 6) Supreme Court judges must apologise to the PEOPLE OF TAMIL NADU for banning the Jallikattu for three years. DON’T STOP UNTIL ALL THE ABOVE SIX OBJECTIVES ARE ACHIEVED. LONG LIVE INDIA. LONG LIVE TAMIL NADU. FORVER LOVE JALLIKATTU. IT IS OUR TRADITION AND HUMAN RIGHT. DO NOT MESS WITH OUR CULTURE AND RIGHTS. BAN PeTA INDIA. BAN PeTA INDIA. BAN PeTA INDIA. Send this message to all your family members, friends, colleagues and INDIANS.