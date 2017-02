ஜல்லிக்கட்டில் மிருகவதை 'பீட்டா' மீண்டும் சீண்டல்

I want to state only this here.In New Zeland, it is happening. In order to produce more milk from the cows, the cows need to deliver a calf every year. Such calves, on birth, is separated from the mother immediately and transported to slaughter house. These calves, just 4 DAYS OLD, are slaughtered for meat. Can PETA stop this murder ? There is more work for them there and not in India, where we maintain the cows and its offaprings with love and affection and love them equal to our own children.