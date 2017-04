ஆதார் தகவல் கசியவில்லை: மத்திய அரசு

It is highly ridiculous on the part of Mr.Doni and Mrs. Doni to raise the issue. Look at the photo. Doni and the staff who is scanning his finger prints are posing for such a photo. when some one, that too a celebrity is posing for a photograph must know that it may not remain secret. if at all the the scan of his finger print or the personal data is published one can complain. Further what is the secrecy and rational behind raising the personal data for aadhar an issue. Every one's personal data and finger prints are taken quietly for years when one applies for passport. No one has made a hue and cry. When it comes to aadhar, people making it an issue as if earth has fallen. See the discrimination. While general public has to wait in que for hours to get their aadhar registered, the VIP's are served at their residence. What a democracy.