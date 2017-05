ஏமனில் கடத்தப்பட்ட பாதிரியார் இந்திய அரசு விடுவிக்க கோரிக்கை

Oh..my God....has Jesus ditched him or has he ditched Jesus? I saw a video where a woman complains of kidney failure and pain and he gives her a DVD of prayers and on touching the DVD she immediately says she feels some energy going through her and within a minute she says there is no pain at all...why are such miracles not happening even to a Priest? In another video there is a rehearsal on...the pastor is instructing a group of people how they should act on the stage complaining of different ailments....he reprimands a lady for over acting and says that if she overacts people will not believe...and after two or three times he says they are now ready for the stage....actually they are insulting Jesus with all these gimmicks...and did Jesus himself do such gimmicks to attract attention to himself and they are just following him...