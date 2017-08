தேசிய கீதத்தை மதிக்காத பார்வையாளர்கள்

The Jammu Kashmir should be treated like other states as our country is giving more importance and Special Status to that state and the people are not knowing the real and true value of our National Flag and our Desia Geetham.The government hereafter announce to public prior to the commencement of any government function and requested the public to stand while the Desia Geetham is being sung as we see the display of such request in cenima theatres in our country as most of the people are still not aware of this.The patriotism proved feeling must come automatically from our hearts by seeing our National flag flying on the top of the flag post and also while hearing our Desia Geetham and not telling by others.