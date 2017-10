‛ஜி.எஸ்.டி.,யில் மாற்றம் தேவை'

GST is good tem, but training the relevent people or material about GST is almost not explained. Since auditors and accountants unable to direct the companies. Primary problem is training and adoptability and patience, many indian people want banana next day after planting, usual indian mentality even when making 4 track roads many blame government now enjoying many immatured people in india and negative motivation by opportunitisc politicians like stalin responsible for mental peacless of people. BJP should arrest people like stalin in possible cases across india and divert people attention for 1 year is more important.