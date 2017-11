தி.மு.க.,வுடன் சசி குடும்பம் கைகோர்ப்பு: அமைச்சர் ஜெயக்குமார் குற்றச்சாட்டு

They are only hand shaking with DMK.... but you guys already surrendered to BJP and begging them every day Did this guy (Jayakumar) worked for TN people for the last one year or so? For the last one year, he is always talking about his party, putting jaalra to BJP and opposing DMK... he didn't talk anything about the welfare of the TN people... Even he is appraising the Governor's actions... If Governor is checking the district administration, then what these idiots (ministers) are doing?