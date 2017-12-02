 சாலை பாதுகாப்பு: சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட் உத்தரவு| Dinamalar

சாலை பாதுகாப்பு: சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட் உத்தரவு

Added : டிச 02, 2017 00:42 | கருத்துகள் (5)
சாலை, பாதுகாப்பு, சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட், உத்தரவு

புதுடில்லி:நாட்டின் அனைத்து மாவட்டங்களிலும், ஆம்புலன்ஸ் வசதியுடன் கூடிய அவசர சிகிச்சை மையங்களை நிறுவி, சாலை பாதுகாப்பு குறித்த விஷயங்களை, பள்ளி பாடத்திட்டத்தில் சேர்ப்பதற்கான நடவடிக்கை மேற்கொள்ள, மாநில அரசுகளுக்கு, உச்ச நீதிமன்றம் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது.


இது குறித்து, உச்ச நீதிமன்ற நீதிபதி, எம்.பி.லோக்குர் தலைமையிலான அமர்வு பிறப்பித்த உத்தரவு: சாலை பாதுகாப்பு குறித்து, மக்களிடம் விழிப்புணர்வு ஏற்படுத்த வேண்டும். விபத்தில் காயமடைவோருக்கு சிகிச்சை அளிக்க அனைத்து மாவட்டங்களிலும், ஒரு அவசர சிகிச்சை மையம் ஆம்புலன்ஸ் வசதி கட்டாயம் வேண்டும்.


மாணவர்களிடையே, விழிப்புணர்வை ஏற்படுத்த பள்ளி பாடத் திட்டத்தில், சாலை பாதுகாப்பு இடம் பெற வேண்டும். போக்குவரத்து விதிமுறைகளை மாநில அரசுகள் செயல்படுத்த வேண்டும். இதற்கான நடவடிக்கைகளை, அனைத்து மாநில அரசுகளும் மேற்கொள்ள வேண்டும்.இவ்வாறு அந்த அமர்வு உத்தரவிட்டது.

Ramaswamy Ranganathan - Chennai,இந்தியா
02-டிச-201706:14:57 IST Report Abuse
Ramaswamy Ranganathan விபத்துகளை தடுக்க அரசாங்கமும்,காவல் துறையும் வாகனங்களின் வேகக்கட்டுபாட்டினை மட்டும் அறிவுறுத்துகிறார்கள். ஆனால் பொதுவாகவே நிறைய பேருக்கு அகல விளிம்பு பற்றிய பொது அறிவு மிகவும் தேவைப்படுகிறது. விளக்கமாக கூற வேண்டுமானால் ஒரே சாலையில் ஒரு 100 மீட்டர் அகலமாகவும், நெரிசலற்றும் இருந்தால், இன்னொறு 100 மீட்டர் ரங்கநாதன் தெரு போன்று நெரிசலாகவும், குறுகலாகவும் இருக்கும். இதைக்கூற கடுமையாக உள்ளதென வாசிப்பவர்கள் நினைக்கலாம். உள்ளபடியே, நமது தமிழ் நாட்டின் வெப்பமான வானிலை காரணமாகவோ அல்லது உணவு பழக்கவழக்கங்களின் காரணமாகவோ மேலே கூறிய சாலை அகல நெரிசல் வித்தியாசங்கள் நிறைய பேருக்கு தெரிவதும் இல்லை, புரிவதும் இல்லை. இந்த நிலை மாற சாலை அகல நெரிசலுக்கு தகுந்தாற் போல வேக்கட்டுபாட்டினை கடைபிடிக்க வேண்டும். பொதுமக்களும் வாகனங்கள் செல்லும் வேக வீதிகளில் (speed lanes) நடை பழகுவதை அறவே தவிர்க்க வேண்டும்.
B.s. Pillai - MUMBAI,இந்தியா
02-டிச-201704:56:45 IST Report Abuse
B.s. Pillai My friend was telling that USA mobiles have one extra calling button for emergency. If this one is pressed, it connects the nearest police station and the police arrive on the spot within 10 minutes of the accident, along with an ambulance equipped with PraMEDICS. They immediately observe the first aid, assess the medical requirement and inform the hospital Doctors of the operation requirements. The hospital staff, got the preliminary information in advance, keep ready for emergency operation or whatever needed to save the person. So the mortality rate is kept to a minimum. Our Modi Govt can do this. Other requirements are the drivers should be minimum10h standard educated. There is 40 hrs driving time a week is enforced in Europe and developed countries. The time he steps on the accelerator the time counting starts. At 40 hrs , the driver stops the bus wherever it is and does not move even an inch more. The owner has to arrange another driver to bring the truck/bus to the city or continue the journey. The roadside liquor shops and proper maintenance of all roads and the villagers erect a wall type speed breaker on high ways. The speed breaker should be longer in length and shorter in height so the driver slows down but not shocked to get a jolt which makes him tilt the steering wheel , ending on the road side in upside down. Travel ill be a pleasure and not a death trap, if these rules are followed.
JAYARAMAN - CHENNAI,இந்தியா
02-டிச-201704:35:23 IST Report Abuse
JAYARAMAN So, now it is concluded, that accidents on roads, cannot be averted. We have to remember that, we are the reasons for most of the accidents, and only few are caused by nature.
Kuppuswamykesavan - Chennai,இந்தியா
02-டிச-201702:02:07 IST Report Abuse
Kuppuswamykesavan அப்பாவிதனத்தால், அசட்டையால், அலட்சியத்தால், அகங்காரத்தால், போதையால் இருக்கும் ஓட்டுநர்களாலும் விபத்துக்கள் நிகழும்தான். அடுத்து, வாகன பராமரிப்பு இன்மையால் விபத்துக்கள் நிகழ்வது. ஓனர்களின் பேராசை மற்றும் கஞ்சதனத்தாலும், வாகன ஓட்டுநர்கள் சோர்வுற்று விபத்துக்கள் நிகழ்கின்றன. சில பாதசாரிகளின் தவறுகளாலும் விபத்துக்கள் நிகழ்கின்றன. விலங்குகளாலும் விபத்துக்கள் நிகழ்கின்றன. இயற்கை சீற்றங்களாலும் விபத்துக்கள் நிகழ்கின்றன. டேமேஜ் ஆன ரோடுகள் புனரமைக்கபடாமல் இருப்பதாலும் விபத்துக்கள் நிகழ்கின்றன. எனவே, ஒரு சாலை விபத்து நடக்க, மேற்கூறிய சில காரணங்கள் இருக்கின்றன. குறைந்தபட்சம், இப்படி நடக்கும் விபத்துக்களில் சிக்கி காயப்படும் நபர்களுக்கு, சிகிச்சை அளிக்கும் விதமாக, இந்த உத்தரவு வந்திருப்பது, நல்ல வரவேற்கப்பட வேண்டிய ஒன்று எனலாம்.
ilicha vaayan - chennai,இந்தியா
02-டிச-201701:37:11 IST Report Abuse
ilicha vaayan முதலில் கொண்டு குழி இல்லாத சாலைகள் வேண்டும் . இருளில் விளக்கு வசதி வேண்டும் இவை இருந்தாலே விபத்துகள் குறையும்
