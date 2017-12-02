சாலை, பாதுகாப்பு, சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட், உத்தரவு

My friend was telling that USA mobiles have one extra calling button for emergency. If this one is pressed, it connects the nearest police station and the police arrive on the spot within 10 minutes of the accident, along with an ambulance equipped with PraMEDICS. They immediately observe the first aid, assess the medical requirement and inform the hospital Doctors of the operation requirements. The hospital staff, got the preliminary information in advance, keep ready for emergency operation or whatever needed to save the person. So the mortality rate is kept to a minimum. Our Modi Govt can do this. Other requirements are the drivers should be minimum10h standard educated. There is 40 hrs driving time a week is enforced in Europe and developed countries. The time he steps on the accelerator the time counting starts. At 40 hrs , the driver stops the bus wherever it is and does not move even an inch more. The owner has to arrange another driver to bring the truck/bus to the city or continue the journey. The roadside liquor shops and proper maintenance of all roads and the villagers erect a wall type speed breaker on high ways. The speed breaker should be longer in length and shorter in height so the driver slows down but not shocked to get a jolt which makes him tilt the steering wheel , ending on the road side in upside down. Travel ill be a pleasure and not a death trap, if these rules are followed.