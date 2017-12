தி.மு.க., 'டிபாசிட்' பறிபோனது ஏன்?

To be honest I hate TTV and family but If Stalin thinks helping him win to make ADMK lose assembly majority then it's wrong calculation. TTV is master strategist (I hate to say it but it's fact).. He will along with ADMK MLAs and Cadre will run over DMK.. If TTV supports Stalin indirectly people are smart enough to push both of them down. How can TTV support Stalin? People will get sympathy for EPS AND OPS which TTV us clever enough to diagnose. So TTV will never like facing general elections in near future..