It is very painful to hear that this government is conducting Thideer Avasara Aalosani Koottam for deep discussion of how to deal with Dhinakaran in state assemply. Normally the government conduct such Koottam only to deal and discuss heart burning and sensitive issues concerning about state. Where as to deal with one man problem is make all the people of our state to raise their eye brows with wonder and surprise how this government will deal and solve the problem of whole state when they don't know how to deal with one man in the assemply. Only God can save our state and the people from such government in coming days.