ஆர்.எஸ்.எஸ். அமைப்பு அரசியல் கட்சி அல்ல: மோகன் பாகவத்

We definitely need RSS and similar organisations to safeguard and protect Hinduism which doesn't have any other organised institution. If India is a secular country then why doesn't the governments give freedom to all Hindu temples... Why don't they let it run free...why does the government have all temples, revenue in its clutches... Why are in control of government..? If they are in control of government then they should have Hindu moral classes conducted in all government schools because the revenue is utilised by the government but no step is taken to instil Hindu thoughts .... Which will not be favoured by gods. When you use up some money you have to work for it.... What has the government done for the growth of Hinduism.... For each and every function in temples there is private help .... Atleast pujaris should be given adequate salary more than officers who are appointed by government..... You can see other religious leaders given loads of money / car etc while pujaris are kept as beggars only .... Government will have to answer this....