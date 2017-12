அரசியல் சாசனத்தை காப்பது நமது கடமை: ராகுல்

Nothing is permanent... Constitution was framed by persons...and not by god.... It has its own positives n negatives... When it says all are equal before law... Why reservations and why special status... Are we going to do the same mistake which our forefathers did... Segregating a few people... Now s have turned... All those people who were backward are now forward and those who were forward are backward... Now people use their es to do mistakes ly and when confronted, say e abusing... This is not justice.... All are equal and all have equal right to everything and every resource of the country... Don't the backward and most backward, (I also belong to MBC yet I feel reservations are wrong for a healthy India) take away the rights of forward e people...their kids... Is this true justice? We respect constitution and if there are amments to be made, so be it... Let all the people who are citizens of India decide on it and not a few Congress leaders.... A few days earlier , Rahul said that bjp is taking us backward while Congress took them to the 21st century... Now why do you have to cling on to the old style of constitution... Why don't you try to move towards the new constitution... With all its defects/deficiencies addressed....