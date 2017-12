தமிழக சட்டசபை ஜன., 8 ல் கூடுகிறது

I think this assembly session will be very interesting in the first day itself .Normally the Governor used to read the Urai prepared by the state government praising and appreciating it's schemes and plans and the ruling party used to do Jaldraws by hitting the s continuously and making the opposition parties and the people of our state get angry and anoid of the cheap action.of the ruling party in the assembly.But now the Governor is himself entered into actions and checking each and every thing by interacting with the public and enquiring about the people's problems may give satisfactory Governor's Urai in our state assembly on 8th January2018.The new MLA Mr.Dhinakaran who won the R.K.Nagar byelection presence also will give some new admosphere in our state assembly session.The opposition parties also .will play a constructive role in this.session without any doubt.Let us pray God for smooth functioning of our state assembly withou wasting the hard earning.tax payers money in this session.