Before Mr.Dhinakaran enters into our state assembly as MLA Mr.EPS and Mr.OPS were conducted meeting and discussed how to manage him in state assembly.Now Mr.OPS is talking about Dhinakaran's toppling the present government is only dream.Since these people were underestimated him and had over confident of winning the R.K.Nagar byelection had ed as winner of Dhinakaran was made these people to talk in this way to coverup their weakness.Let these people stop giving statement in such a way and concentrate on the welfare measures of the people of our state at this moment.