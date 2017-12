ஆயிரம் தினகரன் வந்தாலும் அதிமுகவை அழிக்க முடியாது: முதல்வர்

Dhinakaran defeated all the parties very badly and made all the candidates (except AIADMK)to lost their depisites in the recently concluded R.K.Nagar byelection. When they are not able to manage one Dhinakaran in election and also not able to face him in assemply as MLA conducting meetings and discussions are really made this government to get worry about Dhinakaran.The CM is only talking outwardly that even 1000 Dhinakarans comes also they can not ruins AIADMK party .But the whole party and the government are in dilemma and fear for Dhinakaran at this moment that any time the party and the government may collapse or fall without any doubt.