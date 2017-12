புத்தாண்டு கொண்டாட்டம்: நட்சத்திர விடுதிகளுக்கு கட்டுப்பாடு

Instead of enforcing so many restrictions on these star hotels on this new year day celebrations why can't they ban the celebrations totally on this day. Our people are following the western cultures like mad and fools and wasting their valuable time,energy and money on such meaningless celebrations. Our Indian cultures and traditions are welcomed and appreciated by the whole world where as our people are becoming slaves for the useless western cultures and their traditions. Instead of wasting this way if the people go to temple and pray Almighty and give him thanks for the previous year and ask blessings for the new year it may give them peace,joy , pleasure and prosperous throughout the year without any doubt.