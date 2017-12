ரஜினி துவக்குவது கட்சி அல்ல., பேரவை ? நாளை அறிவிப்பு

Now atleast the Velai Vetti Elladha Vetti Officers and Velai Vetti Ulla Nalla Visil Aduchan Kunjugal can go and look after their families and try to come up in their lives by not running behind this man who does not have any steady mind and concrete ideas and policies in his lives. Enough enough he is simply wasting these people valuable energy,time and money for such wasteful photos taking programmes with him.Hereafter let these fans of Mr.Rajinikanth concentrate on their personnel lives in order to come up in their lives like their super star in coming days.