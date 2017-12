பிச்சைக்காரர்கள் பற்றி தகவல் தெரிவித்தால் பரிசு

The Beggars Rehabilitation Thittam was already started and implemented and failed in our state during DMK rules.Now I think our state may be in No1 position in beggars state as the state made the people as beggars by giving freebies.Even our state beggars are spreading through out the country and brings good name to our state by speaking Tamil where ever they are begging.Our state name is going down day by day by such beggars and God only save our state from such evil activities of these beggars in coming days.