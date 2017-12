ஏ.டி.எம்.,மில் பணம் எடுக்க சீனர்களுக்கு கட்டுப்பாடு

This is 100 % true. In North America (USA and Canada) same problem exists and real estate price has gone out of reach of the local residents. Canada took some steps to tax (15%) real estate purchase by expatriates (such as Chinese and US chinese in Vancouver, CA). This step stabilized the prices to some extent. But the cities in west coast USA still reel under their influence and still a seller market with prices going beyond the sky without any stop. Singapore government controls directly with dynamic laws to cool hot real estate market proactively and keep the entire market healthy all the times. Indian bureaucrats lack brains and don't have a clue in this. In metros the prices have gone beyond the reach of any law abiding citizen....