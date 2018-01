ஏ.டி.எம்.,களில் ரூ.200; ஆர்.பி.ஐ., நடவடிக்கை

தி எகனாமிக்ஸ் டைம்ஸ்: banks which have been reluctant to tweak ATMs which would have to bear an estimated cost of more than Rs. 110 crores to recalibrate the over 2.2 lakh ATMs in India. The entire exercise is expected to be complete by next 6 months. ATM industry veteran Loney Antony said the work of recalibration has just begun. "It is a planned approach this time,'' said Antony, MD - Hitachi Payment Services. We have to identify clusters of ATMs and calibrate them. If this happened in a rush, may be the cost would have been higher, but it's all planned.'' The exercise will involve installation of spacers to adjust the currency size. According to estimates average recalibration cost per ATM would be roughly Rs 5000. In July last year the RBI had stopped printing Rs 2000 notes in favour of printing Rs 200 and other lower denomination currencies. Since, September Rs 200 were made available in the bank branches but were yet to reach the ATMs due to the recalibration issue.