ஹிந்து - முஸ்லிம், இணைந்த, மகர சங்கராந்தி, கொண்டாட்டம்

It is a good sign . Actually religion is to guide the people to follow good path so that each attains the heavens. Then we some use religion for hurting other faith people ? Do they have any right to do it ? All roads lead to Rome, similarly all faiths guide us to attain " Nirvana " Why then we fight on the basis of the religion ? It is total ignorance and misguidance only. We should respect and permit anyone to follow their own faith.Then only there will be no terrorism based on religion.