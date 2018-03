This TN politicians are wasting money in building monuments,banners and cut outs for their leaders who are all criminals whereas all the Government schools are still in 1950 condition. I visited the Rameshwaram Higher secondary school in 2017 where I studied from 1975-1980. The condition is worse than what it was in 1980.In Malaysia, where I have been living since 1992, I could see every one of government Tamil schools ( where my children studied) are upgraded by Government almost every 2-3 years with up to date facilities. When our stupid politicians will have proper brain and focus upgrading school buildings instead of building monuments and statues. Instead of building monument for Criminal No.1 Jayalalitha by spending Rs36 crores, they can upgrade all the Government schools in entire TN state.