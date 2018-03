IT IS BETTER FOR DMK NOT TO BLAME ANY POLITICAL PARTY FOR COMMUNAL MINDED BECAUSE ALMOST ALL THE POLITICAL PARTIES IN INDIA HAS HAD POLITICAL TIE UPS FOR ELECTIONS ONE OR OTHER TIME WITH ALL HADES OF POLITICAL PARTIES 1977 DMK WITH JANATA PARTY 1989 DMK WITH JANATADAL 1999 WIH BJP - NDA WITH DMK