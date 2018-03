அகிலேசுடன் கூட்டணியா? மாயாவதி மறுப்பு

In one pouch two swords can not be accommodated as the pouch may get tear or one sword may come out automatically. The same will happen to these two parties if they get United together to fight against BJP. Both the parties and their leaders were forgotten by the people of UP long long ago and the efforts Of these two forgotten leaders of these parties also waste and their aim and motto of defeating BJP may end in failure. These leaders just wanted to show their presence and their parties existence in UP state politics by giving such statement for their political gain.They both hereafter won't gain the past glory of their parties in UP politics forever and ever in coming days.Their chapters have permanently closed in their state politics once for all.