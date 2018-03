This type of frequently Amali and postponement of both the houses of Parliament has become order of the day of every parliament session.The MPs of both the houses are wasting the hard earning Tax payers money in such wasteful manner is really giving severe pain in the hearts all citizens of India.I don't know when such tem is going end in our country and the parliament is going to function smoothly for the betterment of country in coming days.The God only do some Miracles for smooth functioning of our parliament in future. Let us all pray for His miracle soon in this matter.