3 மாநில மக்களுக்கு ராகுல் நன்றி

Added : மார் 05, 2018 14:32 | கருத்துகள் (7)
புதுடில்லி : காங்., தலைவர் ராகுல் வெளியிட்டுள்ள டுவிட்டர் பதிவில், திரிபுரா, நாகாலாந்து, மேகாலயா மக்களின் தீர்ப்புக்கு காங்கிரஸ் கட்சி தலைவணங்குகிறது. வடகிழக்கு மாநிலங்களில் கட்சியை பலப்படுத்தவும், மக்களின் நம்பிக்கையை மீண்டும் பெறவும் உறுதி பூண்டுள்ளோம். கட்சிக்காக பாடுபட்ட ஒவ்வொரு காங்., தொண்டனுக்கும் எனது மனமார்ந்த நன்றி என தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

Cheran Perumal - Radhapuram,இந்தியா
05-மார்-201816:31:17 IST Report Abuse
Cheran Perumal ராகுல் இல்லாத நிலையில் ரம்யா வெளியிட்ட பதிவு இது. ராகுல் வந்தபிறகு வாக்கு இயந்திரத்தில் கோளாறு செய்து ஜெயித்து விட்டார்கள் என்று மாற்றி பதிவிடுவார்கள். இவர்களாவது, தோல்வியை ஒப்புக்கொள்கிறதாவது.
Bhaskaran - Chennai,இந்தியா
05-மார்-201816:27:47 IST Report Abuse
Bhaskaran அடுத்து இதே அறிக்கையை கர்நாடக காங்கிரஸுக்கும் மக்களுக்கும் அளிக்க தயாராக இருக்கவும் ராகுல் அவர்களே
MurugeshSivanBjpOddanchatram -  ( Posted via: Dinamalar Android App )
05-மார்-201815:48:42 IST Report Abuse
MurugeshSivanBjpOddanchatram எப்படியோ உன் புண்ணியத்தில் பிஜெபி யின் மாநில பரவல் தொடர்கிறது, கர்நாடகாவிலும் உன் திறமயக்காட்டு பப்பு
MurugeshSivanBjpOddanchatram -  ( Posted via: Dinamalar Android App )
05-மார்-201815:47:14 IST Report Abuse
MurugeshSivanBjpOddanchatram இல்லாத தொண்டர்களுக்கு எதுக்குய்யா நன்றி?
Balaji - Bangalore,இந்தியா
05-மார்-201815:33:50 IST Report Abuse
Balaji பப்புவின் பருப்பு வேகவில்லை. இத்தாலி பாட்டி நலமா?
Pasupathi Subbian - trichi,இந்தியா
05-மார்-201815:09:54 IST Report Abuse
Pasupathi Subbian காங்கிரசுக்கு தொண்டனா? என்ன இன்னமும் இவர் காங்கிரசை புரிந்து கொள்ளவில்லை என்பது நமக்கு புரிகிறது. காங்கிரசில் என்றுமே தொண்டர்கள் இருந்ததில்லை. ஒன்லி தலைவர்கள்தான். எதையாவது ஒரு பதவி வாங்கி , அதை வைத்து பிழைப்பை நடத்துவார்கள் இவர்கள்.
VnJayaram - ,
05-மார்-201815:56:49 IST Report Abuse
VnJayaramapoo antha 3 state matter evaruku ipoo than terunjutha..ada paruya.....
