3 மாநில மக்களுக்கு ராகுல் நன்றி

புதுடில்லி : காங்., தலைவர் ராகுல் வெளியிட்டுள்ள டுவிட்டர் பதிவில், திரிபுரா, நாகாலாந்து, மேகாலயா மக்களின் தீர்ப்புக்கு காங்கிரஸ் கட்சி தலைவணங்குகிறது. வடகிழக்கு மாநிலங்களில் கட்சியை பலப்படுத்தவும், மக்களின் நம்பிக்கையை மீண்டும் பெறவும் உறுதி பூண்டுள்ளோம். கட்சிக்காக பாடுபட்ட ஒவ்வொரு காங்., தொண்டனுக்கும் எனது மனமார்ந்த நன்றி என தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.



The Congress party respects the mandate of the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.



We are committed to strengthening our party across the North East and to winning back the trust of the people.



My sincere thanks to each and every Congress worker who toiled for the party.