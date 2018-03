எம்.பி.,க்களுக்கு, 'பென்ஷன்': சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட் அதிரடி

It is wrong decision. We should not pay retirement benefit and salary increase For normal employee pension effect from after 58 years only. Most of the MP's are more than 70 years then how it is applicable for pension. for what purpose we want to pay. During their MP period they have more benefits like telephone bill, EB, free accommodation, rail and air travel fare, car and for car petrol and diesel facilities and like more than this they have . Also they are getting other income also. During the period if they have involved any corruption then govt will not touch. Again next government will come and if is particular MP ruling party then again they will not touch if is opposition party then government will book case. You can so many cases is going like this. Their is no end for this. Hence it is advisable not to implement this. This will applicable for MLA's also. So many people not yet received their pension due to no proper guidance and they will not able approach PF office. Govt. itself announce so manamounts are lying in PF account due to unclaimed This is very serious issue. Court can involve this issue