Instead of these film actors entered into politics and forming new political parties if Mr.Sagayam IAS enters in our state politics with his good heart and noble work and forms new political party he can get tremendous support and cooperation from the people of our state and surely and definitely win the election and form a government at this critical time.The people of our state are looking for good and honest government from such good and honest persons in coming days in our state. Mr.Sagayam IAS is the best choice of our state by our people for the future CM if he contest in election.