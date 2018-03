குரங்கணி காட்டுத்தீ : காயமடைந்தவர்களிடம் நீதிபதி வாக்குமூலம்

The young generations are inspired by the Risk taking adventures shown in various TVs programmes and not thinking about the dangers and risks involved such adventures activities.Of course we can find danger and risk even in daily walk of our lives but such adventures are more dangerous when comparing to this day to day lives risk.But we can not fore see or predict what is going to takes place in next minute in our lives.Every thing takes place according to His will and wish and we can not avoid or escape from it without His knowledge.