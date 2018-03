50,000 விவசாயிகள் பேரணி: ஸதம்பித்தது மும்பை

The communist parties nowadays have lost their ground and positions both in all states assemblies and also in parliament .By hook or crook they again wanted to regain their position and also to show the people of our country that their parties importance by such porattams.The people of our country are not like these parties policies and activities and getting the people's anger and anoid day by by by such useless and meaningless porattams and these parties will be totally and permanentely vanished or disappeared from our national politics very soon in coming days.This types of gimmicks,magic and dramas won't attract the people and they can not make the people fools by such activities and also won't get their sympathy,support and cooperation hereafter for such porattama in future.