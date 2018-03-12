காட்டுத்தீயில் பலியானோருக்கு ராகுல் இரங்கல்

புதுடில்லி: குரங்கணி காட்டுத்தீயில் பலியானோருக்கும், நேபாள விமான விபத்தில் பலியானோருக்கும் காங்., தலைவர் ராகுல் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் காயமடைந்தவர்கள் விரைவில் குணமடைய பிராத்தனை செய்வதாகவும் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
இது குறித்து அவர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள டுவிட்டில் தெரிவித்ததாவது:
I'm deeply saddened by the #TheniForestFire and #NepalPlaneCrash, two tragedies that have claimed many lives.
My condolences to the families of the victims. You are in my prayers and thoughts.
I also wish those injured a speedy recovery.
