காட்டுத்தீயில் பலியானோருக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல்

Updated : மார் 12, 2018 21:03 | Added : மார் 12, 2018 20:53 | கருத்துகள் (1)
காட்டுத்தீயில் பலியானோருக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல்

புதுடில்லி: குரங்கணி காட்டுத்தீயில் பலியானோர் குடும்பங்களுக்கு பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். காயமடைந்தவர்கள் விரைவில் குணமடைய வேண்டுகிறேன் என தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் மீட்பு பணியில் துரிதமாக செயல்பட்ட வெளியுறவுத்துறை அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீத்தாராமன், விமானப்படையினர், கமாண்டோக்கள், மாவட்ட நிர்வாகம், உள்ளூர் பொதுமக்கள் ஆகியோருக்கு பாராட்டுகளை தெரித்துள்ளார்.

இதுகுறித்து அவர் தனது டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டதாவது:




Kuppuswamykesavan - Chennai,இந்தியா
12-மார்-201821:24:29 IST Report Abuse
Kuppuswamykesavan இப்புவி வெப்ப மயமாதலினாலும், சில மனிதர்களின் முட்டாள்தனமான செயல்களாலும், சில சமூக விரோதிகளாலும், அரசு அதிகாரிகளின் பலவிதமான குறைபாடுகளுகளாலும், இப்படி எல்லாம் நடக்குது என்று, மேலும் கூறலாங்க, பிரதமர் சார்.
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel

