காட்டுத்தீயில் பலியானோருக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல்

புதுடில்லி: குரங்கணி காட்டுத்தீயில் பலியானோர் குடும்பங்களுக்கு பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். காயமடைந்தவர்கள் விரைவில் குணமடைய வேண்டுகிறேன் என தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் மீட்பு பணியில் துரிதமாக செயல்பட்ட வெளியுறவுத்துறை அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீத்தாராமன், விமானப்படையினர், கமாண்டோக்கள், மாவட்ட நிர்வாகம், உள்ளூர் பொதுமக்கள் ஆகியோருக்கு பாராட்டுகளை தெரித்துள்ளார்.



இதுகுறித்து அவர் தனது டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டதாவது:



My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Theni forest fire. I hope that those who are injured recover soon.