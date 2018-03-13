சிஐஏ., உளவு அமைப்புபின் முதல் பெண் தலைவர் நியமனம்

வாஷிங்டன்: அமெரிக்க உளவு அமைப்பான சி.ஐ.ஏ.,வுக்கு முதன் முறையாக பெண் தலைவர் நியமனம் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார். சி.ஐ.ஏ.,வின் தலைவராக கினா ஹெஸ்பெல் என்பவரை நியமனம் செய்து அமெரிக்க அதிபர் டிரம்ப் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளார்.
இதுகுறித்து அதிபர் டிரம்ப் தனது டுவிட்டரில் தெரிவித்ததாவது:
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018