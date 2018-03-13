 சிஐஏ., உளவு அமைப்புபின் முதல் பெண் தலைவர் நியமனம்| Dinamalar

சிஐஏ., உளவு அமைப்புபின் முதல் பெண் தலைவர் நியமனம்

Added : மார் 13, 2018 19:53
வாஷிங்டன்: அமெரிக்க உளவு அமைப்பான சி.ஐ.ஏ.,வுக்கு முதன் முறையாக பெண் தலைவர் நியமனம் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார். சி.ஐ.ஏ.,வின் தலைவராக கினா ஹெஸ்பெல் என்பவரை நியமனம் செய்து அமெரிக்க அதிபர் டிரம்ப் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளார்.

இதுகுறித்து அதிபர் டிரம்ப் தனது டுவிட்டரில் தெரிவித்ததாவது:


Kuppuswamykesavan - Chennai,இந்தியா
13-மார்-201820:17:39 IST Report Abuse
Kuppuswamykesavan அட, மகாகவி பாரதியார் கனவு கண்ட புதுமை பெண்களில், இவரும் ஒருவர் ஆகிட்டாருங்க, பாராட்டுக்கள். என்னா ஒன்னு, இவர் மேலை நாட்டு பெண்மணி எனலாம்.
