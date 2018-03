நிரவ் மோடி வீட்டில் சோதனை: நகை, கடிகாரங்கள் பறிமுதல்

"Siru Thuliah Peru Vellam"pole the government should recover whatever they can recover from this Cheat's houses in order to make the heavy loss good at least as much they can.The God won't saves and protect such great National cheat and looter and He will make this man to surrer himself for the betterment of our country and the people.Our country consists of very pious and God fearing people and surely and definitely He will make this cheat and looter to surrer himself very soon.