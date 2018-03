பா.ஜ.,வுக்கு எதிராக மெகா கூட்டணி அமைக்க மம்தா தீவிரம்

Until unless all the opposition parties are come together under one umbrella in one strong national opposition party congress they can not fight together and success in this.All the leaders of political parties whom she is meeting in Delhi are aged and rejected by our people long back and they won't get required cooperation,support and sympathy again from people in coming days.At present all the people of our country are not fully happy or satisfied with the present BJP rule at the centre and at the same time they don't trust or belief the other political parties that they give good government to the people as they all had already suffered under their rule long long ago.Only the God can provides an native government to the BJP in next Lokh Sabha election