ரஜினிக்கு ஸ்டெர்லைட் பதில்

சென்னை: ஸ்டெர்லைட் தொழிற்சாலைக்கு எதிராக நடவடிக்கை எடுக்காமல் வேடிக்கை பார்த்து கொண்டிருப்பது புரியாத புதிராக உள்ளதாக ரஜினி டுவிட்டரில் கூறியுள்ளார்.
இந்நிலையில், ரஜினிக்கு ஸ்டெர்லைட் டுவிட்டரில் அளித்த பதில்: எங்களது நிறுவனத்தை பற்றி தவறான, பொய்யான தகவல்கள் உங்களுக்கு தரப்பட்டுள்ளன. ஸ்டெர்லைட்டால் கேன்சர் வரும் என்பதற்கு எந்த ஆதாரங்களும் இல்லை எனக்கூறியுள்ளது.
Dear @rajinikanth, we feel that incorrect and untrue information may have reached you about our operations in Thoothukudi. It is our sincere hope that these #facts will give you the true picture and help develop a balanced opinion. #TruthAloneTriumphs #FactsMatter pic.twitter.com/uiRaNpIwVO
— Sterlite Copper (@sterlite_copper) April 1, 2018