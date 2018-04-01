 ரஜினிக்கு ஸ்டெர்லைட் பதில்| Dinamalar

ரஜினிக்கு ஸ்டெர்லைட் பதில்

Added : ஏப் 01, 2018 17:08
சென்னை: ஸ்டெர்லைட் தொழிற்சாலைக்கு எதிராக நடவடிக்கை எடுக்காமல் வேடிக்கை பார்த்து கொண்டிருப்பது புரியாத புதிராக உள்ளதாக ரஜினி டுவிட்டரில் கூறியுள்ளார்.
இந்நிலையில், ரஜினிக்கு ஸ்டெர்லைட் டுவிட்டரில் அளித்த பதில்: எங்களது நிறுவனத்தை பற்றி தவறான, பொய்யான தகவல்கள் உங்களுக்கு தரப்பட்டுள்ளன. ஸ்டெர்லைட்டால் கேன்சர் வரும் என்பதற்கு எந்த ஆதாரங்களும் இல்லை எனக்கூறியுள்ளது.


