காவிரி விவகாரத்தில் துரோகம் செய்தது திமுக; முதல்வர் பழனிசாமி தாக்கு

After 1967 onwards only DMK and AIADMK are ruling our state one after another what both the parties were done for solving the Cauvery water issue.Both were sleeping all these days and blaming now each other when the issue has gone in the climax..Both the parties are equal share in this issue and they can't just escape by blaming each other for their lapse of actions in this cauvery water issue.Now let these parties stop the blaming game of each other and work together all as one under one umbrella like the Karnataka state political parties and try to solve the issue in amicable way with out any ego for the betterment of our state.The people of our state know well about all the political parties who really served and doing good for our state.There is no use of blaming among each other on the tent of the hunger strike place where the true sentiments of the people are reflected.