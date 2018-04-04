ஜிஎஸ்டி.,க்குள் பெட்ரோலிய பொருட்கள்: ஸ்டாலின் கோரிக்கை

சென்னை : திமுக செயல் தலைவர் ஸ்டாலின் இன்று வெளியிட்டுள்ள டுவிட்டர் பதிவில், சாமானிய மனிதர்களை கடுமையாக பாதிக்கும் பெட்ரோல், டீசல் விலை உயர்வை கடுமையாக கண்டிக்கிறேன். இந்த விலை உயர்வை உடனடியாக அரசு திரும்பப் பெற வேண்டும். சாமானிய மக்களின் சுமையை குறைப்பதற்காக பெட்ரோலிய பொருட்களை ஜிஎஸ்டி.,யின் கீழ் கொண்டு வர வேண்டும் என குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.
I strongly condemn frequent price hike of petrol and Diesel that terribly affects the common man. I urge the govt to revert back the decision and bring petro products under GST to ease the burden of common people. #petrolpricehike
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 4, 2018