ம.பி.,யில் 5 சாமியார்களுக்கு அமைச்சர் அந்தஸ்து

To preserve its tradition and culture, India has to respect Hindu saints too for their public work. When mother teresa was given respect for her public work, why not the same be given to Hindu saints who work for public. congress doesn't have right to talk about this... They have destroyed the state and central governments with their christian recruitments and conversions. Hope India and Hindus understand this conspiracy of congress... Wherever I go I see traces of what they have been doing the ten years they ruled from 2004-2014 in promoting christianity among state n central employees... Hope Hindus are united in fighting against this. It's late but not too late.