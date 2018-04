1 கோடி வெளிநாட்டவர்: இந்திய சுற்றுலாத்துறை சாதனை

Tamil Nadu is most visited tourist states destination by both Indian and International tourists. The state is most popular medical tourism destination in India along with Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Chennai, Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud hill stations and hottest biodiversity hotspots. Temple Tourism in Tamil Nadu offers Great Living Chola Temples, Mahabalipuram, Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple,Kanchipuram, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple ,Ramanathaswamy Temple,Airavatesvara Temple,Gangaikonda cholapuram Temple and Arunachaleswara Temple.,, திராவிட மண் தான் இதில் முதலிடம்