சென்னை வந்தார் பிரதமர் மோடி

They are from Dravidian politics and not to the worst level of DMK who has worked only for their family benefit in all aspect in last 50 years.But I feel after Jaya's demise it is good that people are not touching other person's feet, by loosing self respect,because of power as well as arrogant. Dravidian party/Media/Analyst were saying this 3rd rated behaviour /activity as keeping the party like Army control way.We will balme everything towards others and won't introspect the problem of ourself, politicians,ruling /opposition party . We are ashamed to take money and vote but still blame others.People , Political Parties , Politics - Just for Convenience.