 பதக்க வீரர்களுக்கு ஜனாதிபதி, பிரதமர் வாழ்த்து| Dinamalar

Dinamalar

பொது செய்தி

இந்தியா

பதக்க வீரர்களுக்கு ஜனாதிபதி, பிரதமர் வாழ்த்து

Updated : ஏப் 15, 2018 16:15 | Added : ஏப் 15, 2018 16:03 | கருத்துகள் (4)
Advertisement
 
 
Advertisement
 
 
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
காமன்வெல்த், இந்தியா, ஜனாதிபதி, பிரதமர் மோடி,

புதுடில்லி: காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டில் பதக்கம் வென்ற இந்திய வீரர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.


ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் கோல்டு கோஸ்ட் நகரில் நடந்து வந்த காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டு இன்றுடன் நிறைவு பெற்றது. இறுதிநாளான இன்று பாட்மின்டனில் இந்திய வீராங்கனை செய்னா நேவல் தங்கம் வென்றார். சிந்து வெள்ளி வென்றார். கிடம்பி ஸ்ரீகாந்த் வெள்ளி வென்றார். காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டில், இந்தியா 26 தங்கம், 20 வெள்ளி மற்றும் 20 வெண்கலம் என 66 பதக்கங்களுடன் பட்டியலில் 3வது இடத்தில் உள்ளது.
இந்நிலையில், பதக்கம் வென்ற வீரர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடிடுவிட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
அவரின் வாழ்த்து:காமன்வெல்த் போட்டியில் இந்திய வீரர்கள் ஒவ்வொருவரின் வெற்றியும், அனைத்து இந்தியர்களையும் பெருமைப்பட வைத்துள்ளது. நமது விளையாட்டு வீரர்கள் தங்களது முழு திறனையும் வெளிப்படுத்தி சிறப்பாக விளையாடினர். பதக்கம் வென்ற வீரர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.


காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டில் பங்கேற்ற ஒவ்வொரு வீரரும் நமக்கு முன்மாதிரியாக உள்ளனர். அவர்களின் வாழ்க்கை வரலாறு, அர்ப்பணிப்பின் சக்தியை உணர்த்துவதுகிறது. அவர்களின் பங்களிப்பும் விடா மயற்சியும் பல தடைகளை தாண்டி வெற்றியை பெற்று தந்துள்ளது.



காமன்வெல்த்தில் இந்திய வீரர்களுக்கு கிடைத்த வெற்றியானது, விளையாட்டு துறையில் பல இளைஞர்களை ஊக்குவிப்பதுடன், ஒவ்வொருவரின் வாழ்க்கையில்,உடல் தகுதி முக்கியம் என்பது குறித்து விழிப்புணர்வை ஏற்படுத்தும். இவ்வாறு அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.



ஜனாதிபதியின் வாழ்த்து செய்தி:
அதில், காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டில் 66 பதக்கங்களுடன் பட்டியலில் 3வது இடத்தை பிடித்து கொடுத்த வீரர்களுக்கு வாழ்த்துகள். வீரர்கள் தங்களது திறமை மூலம் நாட்டிற்கு பெருமை சேர்த்ததுடன் லட்சகணக்கான மக்களுக்கு முன்மாதிரியாக உள்ளனர். இவர்கள் உண்மையான வீரர்கள். இவ்வாறு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கூறியுள்ளார்.


Advertisement
Related Tags காமன்வெல்த் இந்தியா ஜனாதிபதி பிரதமர் மோடி


இதையும் தவறாமல் படிங்க ...

» பொது முதல் பக்கம்
» தினமலர் முதல் பக்கம்


Advertisement

வாசகர் கருத்து (4)

  • புதியவை
  • பழையவை
  • அதிகம் விவாதிக்கப்பட்டவை
  • மிக மிக தரமானவை
  • மிக தரமானவை
  • தரமானவை
jagan - erode,இந்தியா
15-ஏப்-201816:57:36 IST Report Abuse
jagan காவிரி மேலாண்மை வாரியம் அமைக்காவிட்டால், தமிழ்நாட்டில் சட்டம் ஒழுங்கு கெட்டுப்போனால் அதுபற்றி மத்திய அரசுக்குக் கவலை இல்லையா? காவிரி விவகாரம் கர்நாடகாவில் உணர்வுபூர்வமான பிரச்னையாக இருந்து வருகிறது’ என்கிறது மத்திய அரசின் மனு. அது தமிழ்நாட்டில் உணர்வுபூர்வமான பிரச்னையாக இல்லையா? இங்கு கலவரம் நடக்கவில்லையா? சாவு இல்லையா? தற்கொலைகள் இல்லையா? கர்நாடகாவில் தேர்தல் வருகிறது என்பதெல்லாம் விவசாயத்துக்கு ஒரு காரணமா? பருவத்தே பயிர் செய்வாயா? தேர்தல் இல்லாத நேரத்தில் பயிர் செய்வாயா? தேர்தல் நடக்காத காலம் என்ற ஒன்று உண்டா? சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தல் முடிந்ததும், நாடாளுமன்றத் தேர்தல் வந்துவிடும். சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தலுக்கு மூன்று மாத அவகாசம், நாடாளுமன்றத் தேர்தலுக்கு ஆறு மாத அவகாசம்.. இப்படித் தேதி குறித்துச் சாவதற்குச் சபிக்கப்பட்டவனா தமிழ் விவசாயி? ‘ஸ்கீம்’ என்ற வார்த்தைக்குத் தெளிவான விளக்கம் அளிக்க வேண்டும் என்று 40 நாள்கள் கழித்துக் கேட்டது மத்திய அரசு. ‘காவிரி நடுவர் மன்றத் தீர்ப்பில் என்ன ஸ்கீம் சொல்லப்பட்டுள்ளதோ, அதை நிறைவேற்றுங்கள்’ என்பதுதான் உச்ச நீதிமன்றத் தீர்ப்பு. இதில் வியாக்கியானம் செய்யவோ, விளக்கம் பெறவோ எதுவுமில்லை. விதண்டாவாதம், வீண் பிடிவாதம் மட்டுமே இருக்கின்றன. இந்தச் சொல்லுக்குப் பொருள் கேட்க 40 நாள்களா? ‘அப்போதே கேட்க வேண்டியதுதானே? இது காலம் கடத்தும் உத்தி’ என்று உச்ச நீதிமன்றத் தலைமை நீதிபதி சொல்லியிருக்கிறார்.,,இப்படி அடுக்கடுக்கான அநீதிகளை இழைத்த மத்திய அரசிற்கு எதிரான போராட்டங்களுக்கு ஆளும் பாஜக அரசே முழு பொறுப்பு .
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel
ஆப்பு -  ( Posted via: Dinamalar Android App )
15-ஏப்-201816:23:21 IST Report Abuse
ஆப்பு ஜனாதிபதிக்கும் எமது வாழ்த்துக்கள்...ஏதோ ஒரு நாட்டின் உயர் விருது வாங்கிட்டு வந்தாரே.....போட்டியே இல்லாம.. அதே போல் மோடிஜிக்கும் .....தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கு வந்து, காவேரியப் பத்தி பேசாமலேயே டபாய்த்து விட்டுப் போனதுக்கு....
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel
Apposthalan samlin - sulaymaniyah,ஈராக்
15-ஏப்-201816:20:25 IST Report Abuse
Apposthalan samlin விளையாட்டில் முன்னேற்றம் அடைந்து இருக்கிறது இந்த தடவை அதிகம் தங்கம் கிடைத்து இருக்கிறது இன்னும் முன்னேறவேண்டும் நமது மக்கள் தொகைக்கு ஏற்ப மெடல் வேண்டும் திறமையான வீரர்களை கண்டு அறிந்து சிறப்பான பயிற்சி கொடுத்தால் மெடல் நிச்சயம் .
Rate this:
Share this comment
வல்வில் ஓரி - koodal,இந்தியா
15-ஏப்-201816:41:25 IST Report Abuse
வல்வில் ஓரிசுரேஷ் கல்மாடி யை அதிகாரத்தில் வச்சிருந்தால் ...இந்தியா இன்னும் அதிக மெடல்களை வென்றிருக்கலாம்......
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel

உங்கள் கருத்தைப் பதிவு செய்ய

(Press Ctrl+g or click this   to toggle between English and Tamil)
My Page
Login :

New to Dinamalar ?
Create an account
கருத்து விதிமுறை
இ-புத்தகம் | வர்த்தகம் | வரி விளம்பரங்கள் | புத்தகங்கள் | உலக தமிழர் செய்திகள் | Advertisement Tariff | வாசகர் கடிதம் | International Edition | Dinamalar Publications
Copyright © 2018 Dinamalar - No.1 Tamil website in the world. Designed and Hosted by Web Division,Dinamalar.  | Contact us