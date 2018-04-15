பதக்க வீரர்களுக்கு ஜனாதிபதி, பிரதமர் வாழ்த்து

புதுடில்லி: காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டில் பதக்கம் வென்ற இந்திய வீரர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் கோல்டு கோஸ்ட் நகரில் நடந்து வந்த காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டு இன்றுடன் நிறைவு பெற்றது. இறுதிநாளான இன்று பாட்மின்டனில் இந்திய வீராங்கனை செய்னா நேவல் தங்கம் வென்றார். சிந்து வெள்ளி வென்றார். கிடம்பி ஸ்ரீகாந்த் வெள்ளி வென்றார். காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டில், இந்தியா 26 தங்கம், 20 வெள்ளி மற்றும் 20 வெண்கலம் என 66 பதக்கங்களுடன் பட்டியலில் 3வது இடத்தில் உள்ளது.
இந்நிலையில், பதக்கம் வென்ற வீரர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடிடுவிட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
அவரின் வாழ்த்து:காமன்வெல்த் போட்டியில் இந்திய வீரர்கள் ஒவ்வொருவரின் வெற்றியும், அனைத்து இந்தியர்களையும் பெருமைப்பட வைத்துள்ளது. நமது விளையாட்டு வீரர்கள் தங்களது முழு திறனையும் வெளிப்படுத்தி சிறப்பாக விளையாடினர். பதக்கம் வென்ற வீரர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.
India's contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has made every Indian extremely proud. All our sportspersons gave their best and played very well. I congratulate all those athletes who are bringing back medals. #GC2018
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018
காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டில் பங்கேற்ற ஒவ்வொரு வீரரும் நமக்கு முன்மாதிரியாக உள்ளனர். அவர்களின் வாழ்க்கை வரலாறு, அர்ப்பணிப்பின் சக்தியை உணர்த்துவதுகிறது. அவர்களின் பங்களிப்பும் விடா மயற்சியும் பல தடைகளை தாண்டி வெற்றியை பெற்று தந்துள்ளது.
Every athlete who represented India at #GC2018 inspires us. Their life stories illustrate the power of dedication and a never-say-die attitude that made them overcome countless hurdles to attain the heights of success they did at the CWG.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018
காமன்வெல்த்தில் இந்திய வீரர்களுக்கு கிடைத்த வெற்றியானது, விளையாட்டு துறையில் பல இளைஞர்களை ஊக்குவிப்பதுடன், ஒவ்வொருவரின் வாழ்க்கையில்,உடல் தகுதி முக்கியம் என்பது குறித்து விழிப்புணர்வை ஏற்படுத்தும். இவ்வாறு அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.
I hope India's success at #GC2018 motivates more youngsters to pursue sports and creates larger awareness on the importance of fitness in everyone's lives.
On our part, we in the Government are doing everything possible to strengthen the #FitIndia movement.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018
ஜனாதிபதியின் வாழ்த்து செய்தி:
அதில், காமன்வெல்த் விளையாட்டில் 66 பதக்கங்களுடன் பட்டியலில் 3வது இடத்தை பிடித்து கொடுத்த வீரர்களுக்கு வாழ்த்துகள். வீரர்கள் தங்களது திறமை மூலம் நாட்டிற்கு பெருமை சேர்த்ததுடன் லட்சகணக்கான மக்களுக்கு முன்மாதிரியாக உள்ளனர். இவர்கள் உண்மையான வீரர்கள். இவ்வாறு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கூறியுள்ளார்.
Congratulations to the entire Indian contingent for finishing at number three with 66 medals (26 Gold, 20 Silver, 20 Bronze) at Commonwealth Games 2018. You have made the country proud with your splendid performance and have inspired millions. True champions!#PresidentKovind
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 15, 2018