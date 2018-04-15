 தமிழக அரசுக்கு நன்றி: ராணுவ அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்| Dinamalar

தமிழக அரசுக்கு நன்றி: ராணுவ அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்

ஏப் 15, 2018
சென்னை: சென்னை திருவிடந்தை அருகே ராணுவகண்காட்சி சிறப்பாக நடந்திட உதவிய தமிழக அரசுக்கு மத்திய ராணுவ அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் நன்றி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இது குறித்து அவருடைய ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் தெரிவித்துள்ளதாவது, ‛ராணுவ கண்காட்சி சிறப்பாக நடத்த உதவிய முதல்வர், துணை முதல்வர், காஞ்சிபுரம், சென்னை மாவட்ட கலெக்டர் மற்றும் போலீசார், அரசு அதிகாரிகள் மற்றும் மீடியாக்களுக்கு நன்றியை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்' இவ்வாறு தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இதுகுறித்து டுவிட்டரில் அவர் பதிவிட்டுள்ளதாவது:






