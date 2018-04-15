தமிழக அரசுக்கு நன்றி: ராணுவ அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்

சென்னை: சென்னை திருவிடந்தை அருகே ராணுவகண்காட்சி சிறப்பாக நடந்திட உதவிய தமிழக அரசுக்கு மத்திய ராணுவ அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் நன்றி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
இது குறித்து அவருடைய ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் தெரிவித்துள்ளதாவது, ‛ராணுவ கண்காட்சி சிறப்பாக நடத்த உதவிய முதல்வர், துணை முதல்வர், காஞ்சிபுரம், சென்னை மாவட்ட கலெக்டர் மற்றும் போலீசார், அரசு அதிகாரிகள் மற்றும் மீடியாக்களுக்கு நன்றியை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்' இவ்வாறு தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
இதுகுறித்து டுவிட்டரில் அவர் பதிவிட்டுள்ளதாவது:
#DefExpo2018 க்கு மனமார ஆதரவளித்த தமிழகத்தில் வாழும் அனைவருக்கும் என் உளமார்ந்த நன்றி. பல கல்லூரிகளிருந்து மக்கள் சேவைக்காக volunteer ஆக பணியாற்றிய இளைஞர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் பாராட்டுக்கள். Thanking all who attended @DefExpoIndia from all over the country. Grateful for all support.
Thanking one & all in the media for the consistent support for @DefExpoIndia @TimesNow @republic @IndiaToday @CNNnews18 @pibchennai @PTTVOnlineNews @news7tamil @ThanthiTV @DDNewsLive @DINAMANI @dinamalarweb @the_hindu @timesofindia @DeccanChronicle @bsindia @IndianExpress
Tried calling Hon. @CMOTamilNadu to thank him and the Government of Tamil Nadu for their cooperation in holding @DefExpoIndia . Told he is in a flight. Will call him tomorrow morning. Thanks also to Hon.Dy CM @OfficeOfOPS. Thanks from @DefProdnIndia. @PIB_India @pibchennai
Spoke to the Chief Secretary of Tamilnadu to thank her & her team for the cooperation & team work with @DefProdnIndia on the @DefExpoIndia. A special mention for the Collector, District Kanchipuram and @chennaipolice_ for their support. @PIB_India @pibchennai
