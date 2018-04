காவிரி : கர்நாடகாவுக்கு ஆதரவாக பா.ஜ., தேர்தல் அறிக்கை?

This is well known fact that the BJP will never go against the will and wish of the Karnataka state people in cauvary water issue.This party always do in favour of that state in cauvery water issue and also in it's assembly election menfestos in favour of the state people only.By hook or crook this party want to come to power in that state as this party don't get any benifits in our state either in Lokh Sabha or in state assembly elections.Where as in Karnataka this party have full hope and trust of coming to power in karnataka in the coming assemply election and they can go any ext for their success in this election. We never and ever get any positive action from this BP even after the assembly election also as our state government is weak,inefficient and incapable to succeed in it's Cauvery water issue.