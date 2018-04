900 ஆண்டு வறட்சியால் அழிந்த சிந்துசமவெளி நாகரிகம்

This Sindhu Samaveli Civilisation revealed the lazyness of the ancient people and they did not bother to meet the challenges of the nature and just shifted to the fetilile lands for their livelyhood like Nadodigal. But we are reading that Civilisation and praising those people for their civilisation.Comparing to those people we are thousands time better and leading peaceful and happy lives by meeting all natural calamaties ,pollution,unbearable heat,more rain and failure of rain in time.etc.