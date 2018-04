மாநில நலன்களில் சமரசம் செய்து கொள்ள மாட்டேன் : சந்திரபாபு நாயுடு

Whatever Mr.Chandra Babu Naidu spoke about our State is 100% correct and the whole country is the same opinion about our state and there is no doubt about it. Due to the absence of strong CMs like Mr.M.Karunanidhi and Selvi. J. Jayalalithaa our state status has become in this condition and every one speaks very cheap about our state at present.In coming days it is very difficult and hard to get such strong and able CMs like those people in our state hereafter.