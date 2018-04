கடனை திருப்பி செலுத்தாத 150 பேரின் பாஸ்போர்ட் முடக்கம்

What these bank officials did all these days.If they would have taken such actions long long ago the great cheats and frauds like Vijaya Mallaya, Lalit Modi and Nirau Modi would have not escaped to foreign countries and now the bank customers are no need of running from banks to banks and ATMs to ATMs for withdrawing their own money for their emergency needs.The government also should not spare the errened officials who are all given enough time to the 150 defaulted for not repay their loans for such long times and also taking action now when the Nirau Modi fraud have come to the light.