This cheat and looter will enjoy his whole life in London in luxurious way and that country won't sent him out of that country to our country for the trail and we have bear the loss of the huge amount in future.The day the three cheats and looters of the banks Vijaya Mallayya,Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi are caught and brought to India and recover the huge amount from them will be the Golden day of the Indian history.