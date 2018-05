காவிரி உரிமை போராட்டம்: முதல்வர் பாராட்டு

The AIADMK party is always blaming Sri.M.Karunanidhi for the failure of Cauvery water issue.What this AIADMK party who ruled our state after DMK rule done for Cauvery water issue.Both are responsible for the failure of this issue.In Future both the parties won't come to power in our state as both are "Ore kuttaiyil ooriya Mattaigaldhan"