காவிரி வாரியத்திற்கு அவகாசம்: கோரிக்கை நிராகரிப்பு

Many of the states not honouring high court and supreme court verdicts. Example. TN GOVT. in NEET,. LOCAL BODY ELECTIONS,ETC.,. KARNATAKA GOVT. IN KAVERY ISSUE, ETC. COURTS SHOULD TAKE EFFECTIVE ACTION ON CONTEMPT OF COURT in those cases. COURTS should also give directions to the centre as to what action it should take in cauvery issue when a few are not co-operating as directed by the tribunal.